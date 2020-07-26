Evelyn Higgins was born July 24, 1926 to Joseph and Frances Sitar in Fort Plains, New York. After graduating from St. Johnsville High School, she moved to New York City to study at the New York Art Institute. During World War II she met Dan Higgins, a sailor from Tulsa, Oklahoma. They married in 1945. She died in Eufaula, Oklahoma, July 19, 2020.
Although she had never been west of New Jersey, she boarded a train to Oklahoma where she resided the rest of her life. She had two children, Dan Higgins and Peggy Higgins Adams. She became a licensed pilot and was very proud to have flown her own Mooney airplane back to St. Johnsville for her 25th Class Reunion. She logged over 1,000 hours of volunteer work at the Tulsa Psychiatric Foundation. For many years she directed the annual talent show for the Cosmopolitan Club.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jane Higgins and Oliver Adams; grandchildren, Sarah Adams Frye and her husband, Matt, Robert Adams and his wife, Tulsa, Alex Higgins Meisel and her husband, Steven, Grant Higgins; and 4 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ada Homeless Services or Volunteers of America Oklahoma.
