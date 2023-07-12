Elizabeth McCormick, a former University of Tulsa law school associate dean and immigrant rights advocate, died Friday of complications from ALS.

She was 60.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced for later this summer.

McCormick, known to friends and colleagues as "Betsy," retired in May after 18 years with the TU College of Law.

An associate dean and tenured professor, she was the founder and director of the law school's Immigrant Rights Project, a clinical education program in which students represent clients in immigration matters.

Building on that effort, she went on to establish the Tulsa Immigrant Resource Network, a George Kaiser Family Foundation-funded program now in its 15 year of providing services directly to Tulsa's immigrant population.

Over the years, McCormick, her students, and the network served immigrants in a variety of ways, including providing families with legal representation, helping them navigate a complex system and working with asylum-seekers.

Since joining the law school in 2005, McCormick had held several positions, including associate dean of academic affairs. She served as interim dean in the fall 2021 semester.

She was TU Law's first associate dean of experiential learning, a position she held until 2019 while also serving as director of clinical education programs.

TU law professor Mimi Marton, who holds both of those titles now, said: "Betsy was a mentor and a dear friend to me and to so many colleagues, students, community members and leaders. Her voice, her perspective, her expertise, her passion for justice, and her commitment to advocacy will be greatly missed."

"She was truly a warrior for justice."

McCormick focused her scholarship and advocacy on immigration law and policy, especially the intersection of federal immigration law and policy with state and local enforcement efforts.

In her concerns about systems and processes, however, she never lost sight of the people they affected.

Few things gave McCormick more joy than seeing another group of immigrants complete the process of becoming U.S. citizens.

Speaking at a naturalization ceremony in 2017, she encouraged the new citizens, noting that they had completed "a long journey and are at the beginning of a great new one."

"Being an American has never meant giving up who you are to become something else," she told them. "It means using your many and diverse gifts and talents to establish communities, build your livelihood, reimagine your identity and grow your dreams."

Born into an Air Force family, McCormick lived in Germany and several states while growing up.

She graduated from high school in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. She held a bachelor's degree from Fordham University, a master's from New York University and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Upon graduating from law school, she worked for the Philadelphia Public Defender's office, followed by a stint as the assistant attorney general of the Federated States of Micronesia.

She came to Tulsa from Cornell Law School in Utica, New York.

TU started the Elizabeth McCormick Immigration Justice & Advocacy Fund last year in her honor.

McCormick wrote a number of guest columns for the Tulsa World on the subject of immigration. More recently, advocating for herself and other ALS patients, she wrote on that subject, challenging the FDA standards that limit access to experimental treatments.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Bulmer; three children, Maya, Cormac and Lachlan; her mother, Barbara McCormick; and siblings Pat McCormick, Teri Hinton, Kitty Baca, Kevin McCormick, Mary Storch, Peggy Newsom and Ann Saybolt.

RiverCrest Cremation in Bixby handled arrangements.