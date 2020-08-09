Elizabeth "Bette" Hill passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1923 in Calamus, Iowa, to Carl and Viola Porth.
After graduating from high school, she attended nursing school and received her R.N. degree. She joined the United States Army in 1945 and was stationed at Camp Crowder in Missouri as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corps.
It was there that she met Windham Hill. They were married on May 31, 1946.
Bette was very active in her community and church. Professionally she worked at Tulsa Public Schools, Children's Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital. After retirement Bette and Windham enjoyed many memorable travels.
After moving to Montereau, Bette formed many dear friendships and became active in the Rose Committee and Veterans Committee. She was known by many as "The Librarian" for her love of reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years and brothers, Robert and Richard.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Sally) and John (Linda) Hill; five grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and sister, Dorothy (Don) Kettering.
Bette was loved by many because of her positive attitude and warm smile. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Services are being handled by Moore's Southlawn. There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 9th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and a private burial service on Monday.
Donations may be made in Bette's name to Neighbor for Neighbor, 505 E. 36th St. North, Tulsa, OK 74106. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
