Edward Joseph Platten Jr., 91, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Tots) Platten. He is survived by his son, Russ (Judy); daughters, Karen Ring (Dale), and Tina Farris (Larry), all of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Mike Platten (Sacheen), Tricia Gilleland (Dennis), Angie Platten, Brian Ring (Joni), Andrea Ring, and Christopher Farris: great grandchildren, Preston and Sophia Platten, Katelyn, Kaleb and Braxton Gilleland (Alexa), Jeremiah and Evelyn Ring; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Platten, and sister, Cecelia Whitehurst. Ed was born on October 27, 1928 in Dallas, Texas, to Edward Platten Sr. and Jeanette (Hodges) Platten. He attended High School in Paris, Texas, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy before he graduated. In 1948, Ed met and married the love of his life, Hazel (Tots) Bevan. They celebrated 70 years of marriage shortly before her death. He served his country proudly until his retirement in 1966. He was a photographer in the Navy, which enabled him to be one of the first to see the history of our space exploration unfold. He was tasked with the development of film from John Glenn's trip in orbit. He also helped record in photos and in film, missile testing at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. After his retirement from the Navy, Ed and Tots settled in Tulsa, Oklahoma where they owned Platten's Photography, Coney Island, and Mr. Coney. Ed was a member of Clearview Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel at 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa. Military Honors to follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Veterans organization of their choice or The Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. www.moorefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.