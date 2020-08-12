Edward C. Lawson, Jr., affectionately known as "Chief" by his family and loved ones died on August 7, 2020 at the age of 86.
He was an oilman, philanthropist, art advocate, politician, and most of all a family man. Edward was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from Lawrenceville Preparatory School and Cornell University. He also served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Edward was a member of the Cherokee/Delaware tribe and was tremendously proud of his Native American heritage. Edward was a natural athlete. While at Cornell University, he lettered in wrestling and golf and was also captain of the golf team. After college, he picked up tennis and soon became an elite tennis player. He made his mark in tennis at the state, regional and national level and was ranked 38th in the nation in men's over-35 singles. One of his greatest joys was playing tennis with his competitive friends over the years. Edward loved a spirited match and then holding court afterwards with his tennis friends.
He started his oil career with Amoco and then joined the Lawson Petroleum Company in 1960 to become its President. Edward was a long time director of First National Bank of Tulsa and served on five other bank boards during his career. He also was a President of the Tulsa Club and greatly enjoyed the "Roundtable" lunches at which he was a mainstay for many years. Edward was deeply involved in the Tulsa community and was an active Board member and fundraiser for several community organizations. He served as President of the Tulsa Historical Society and was Campaign Chair for the renovation and expansion of the Tulsa Historical Society's main building. Edward was trustee for over a decade and served as President of the Board of Holland Hall School. In addition, he served as a trustee for the Salvation Army, the Gilcrease Museum, the Tulsa Psychiatric Foundation, and the Philbrook Museum of Art.
Edward had an avid interest in politics. As a skilled political advisor and fundraiser, his support was regularly sought by both aspiring and accomplished politicians. Helping leaders find bipartisan solutions to challenges was one of his unique political gifts and as such it was not uncommon for mayors, governors, congressmen, and senators to seek his advice and support.
One of Edward's most special personal and political relationships was with President George H.W. Bush, a long time friend. During the Bush Administration, he served on the President's Advisory Board of the Kennedy Center and was appointed to the Dallas Regional Panel of White House Fellows. Key highlights of his political career included attending White House State Dinners along with his wife, Jay and an occasional trip to the Oval Office to visit with President Bush.
In all that he did, Edward was motivated by his love and service to his country, to Tulsa, but most of all to his family. Edward was happily and lovingly married to Jay Bird Lawson for nearly 63 years. He knew at first glance that Jay would be the love of his life.
After marriage, they focused their energy and love on their burgeoning family. He was the chief of a large clan of boisterous and energetic children and grandchildren. He delighted in jokes too numerous to count. He had a life-long love of history and a strong hunger for learning. His family remembers many lively debates at the family dinner table on current affairs and politics.
But most of all, his friends and family remember a passionate and persuasive man with a bone crushing handshake who encouraged them to take action. Edward was a unique individual, an American original, who possessed the confidence to pursue a vision with a single-minded passion and was doggedly determined to profoundly shape causes in which he was involved. But most of all he left an indelible impression on his family who will miss him greatly.
He has achieved success who had lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children
Dr. Eugene Swearingen
Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Jay Bird Lawson; three children and their spouses, Bill and Patty Lawson, Holbrook Lawson and Rick Holder, and Elizabeth and John Linehan. He also is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Stephanie Lawson; and, ten grandchildren, Clayton, Merritt, Lauren, Patrick, MacLeod, Maggie, Caroline, Ava, Alex and Madison.
A small private service for family will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, at First Presbyterian Church. Those who would like to view the service, can livestream using the following link: https://firstchurchtulsa.org/worship/watch
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Holland Hall School, Philbrook Museum of Art, or The Tulsa Historical Society.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556. www.ninde.com
