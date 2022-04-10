Edmund Orwat, Tulsa World War II veteran, dies at 97

Edmund Orwat, a Tulsa World War II veteran who was part of the hard-fought push on Germany in 1945 that would finally force its surrender, died March 31.

He was 97.

A rosary is set for 7 p.m. June 5 at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. June 6 at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Orwat was featured in the Tulsa World's World War II Veterans Remember series and book.

The son of a Polish immigrant, Orwat grew up in Buffalo, New York, where — following the deaths of his two older brothers and a workplace injury to his father — he became the family breadwinner at a very young age.

Drafted in 1943, Orwat would spend his WWII service with the Army's 838th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion in Europe.

Serving on an anti-aircraft gun crew that protected ground forces from attacking enemy aircraft, he crossed the Rhine into Germany in early 1945 with the 7th Army.

The unit pushed deep into the country, taking town after town before moving into Austria.

At news of Germany's surrender in May 1945, "I felt relief — 'I'm alive and I'm going home,'" Orwat recalled.

While in Germany, Orwat became a firsthand witness to the Holocaust, visiting the Dachau concentration camp shortly after its liberation.

It was "a sight you will never forget," he said, adding that many of the former prisoners, those lucky enough to have survived, were still there.

After the war, Orwat became a civil engineer. He worked nearly 40 years for the New York state Department of Transportation, supervising the building of roads and bridges.

He moved to Tulsa in 2013 to be close to family.

Orwat was preceded in death by six siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Irene; a daughter, Cheryl Ashley, sons Dexter and Brian Orwat; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Cieslak.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.