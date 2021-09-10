Ed Wheeler, retired Oklahoma National Guard brigadier general, dies at 83

A prolific writer and frequent speaker, he authored hundreds of history- and military-related articles for various publications, as well as one book, “Doorway to Hell: Disaster In Somalia.”

One of Wheeler’s articles, although written 50 years ago, was back in the spotlight recently.

In 1970, at a time when the subject was still not widely known or acknowledged, Wheeler had set out to learn the truth about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Ahead of this year’s massacre centennial, Wheeler discussed the challenges and pushback he faced when he began work on what today is considered the first serious contemporary look at the events of May 31-June 1, 1921.

“I just wanted to find out what happened,” he said of the work that went into his 1971 article “Profile of a Race Riot.”

Over the course of the yearlong project, Wheeler was advised to drop the subject by community leaders, and he even received threatening notes and phone calls, which led him to temporarily move his wife and son out of their home.