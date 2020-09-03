Dr. Sandra Marie Majors

Services to honor the life of Sandra Marie Majors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Battle Creek Church, 3025 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Sandra "Sandy" Marie Majors of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was born to parents, Reverend Walter and Phyllis Buck on September 17, 1945 in Boise, Idaho. She passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Sandy married W.E. "Dub" Majors on August 27, 1965 in Billings, Montana. Sandy loved Battle Creek Church and was a faithful member of the church for many years. She also enjoyed being outdoors and walking. Drawing upon five decades of industry experience, Dr. Majors was a prominent figure in the field of education, having served as an adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University since 2008. Prior to this illustrious role, she taught in multiple elementary schools across the state of Oklahoma, including Jenks East Elementary School and Arrow Spring Elementary School, beginning 1968. A frequent presenter in the field, she was also a member of the State Textbook Committee in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and a workshop instructor in the 1990s. Highly educated, Dr. Majors received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Central State University in 1968 and went on to complete additional postgraduate studies at Kansas State University, Oklahoma City University, and Northeast State University. Thereafter, she attended Oklahoma State University where she received a Master of Science in Education and a Doctorate of Science in Literacy. She was preceded in death by parents, Reverend Walt and Phyllis Buck; brother, Jack Buck; daughter, "Baby Girl" Majors. Sandy leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her, including husband, Dub Majors; son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Angela Majors; grandson, Zander of Bixby, Oklahoma; daughter and son-in-law, Tacee and Christopher De Los Santos; granddaughters, ShaeLeigh and KeiLeigh of Spring, Texas. Siblings include Tim and wife, Keri Buck; Leanna (Buck) and husband, Dave Serles; Susan and husband, Steve Yoell. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online, www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.