Dr. Alan Edward Feen, 77, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1942 in High Point, NC. He was the beloved brother of Barbara Feen Newman (Laurance); dear uncle of Bruce (Laurel) Newman and Julie Newman Cooley; and loving great uncle of Seth, Jessica, Joshua, Benjamin and Aden. He is also survived by many cousins, friends, and special friend, Susan Erwin of Tulsa.
Dr. Feen practiced medicine (Radiation Oncology) at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa for 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps early in his career.
Dr. Feen will be buried at the High Point Hebrew Cemetery in North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, Gilcrease Museum, Philbrook Museum or the charity on one's choice.
