Doris Jean Wright Slocum

Homemaker, loving wife and mother, Doris passed peacefully into the heavenly presence of our creator, Holy God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob;
Lord, Savior and King, Jesus Christ at home 8am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Lovingly cared for by her husband and daughters along with A VOW Hospice. She was a Baptist church member for many years.
Born December 20, 1937, in Oklahoma City, OK, to parents, William C and Ethel Pearl Wright.
Predeceased by two brothers and two sisters, she is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald L Slocum; daughters, Deirdre McCasland and Sarah Trail; sons-in-law, Michael McCasland and Christopher Trail. She had six grandchildren and three great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1955, a wonderful keeper at home, seamstress, and needle work. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loving young children of Sunday School at her local church. She recently learned that she was a distant descendant of the Wright Brothers.
Her family will miss her greatly but she is now reunited with loved ones gone before her and she has a brand new body and perfect mind! Funeral service 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
We love you Mother!
