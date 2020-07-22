Donald Gene Morgan was born in Bartlesville, OK, on May 19, 1951 to Donald H. and Wanda Morgan. He passed on July 17, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Donald is survived by his three sons: Richard Thomas Morgan, and grandchildren, Alex and Ava; Steven Allen Morgan, his wife, Tiffany, grandchildren, BrittaneyAnn and Gabrial, and great granddaughter, Zenobia; and Keith Gene Morgan, his wife, Gisselle, and grandchildren, Zoe and Dominic.
Donnie, as he was known to his family and friends growing up, was the oldest of five brothers. He is survived by brothers, John Morgan and Byron Morgan, and Ralph Morgan; and joining his brother in Heaven, Robert Morgan.
Memorial service will be in Tulsa, 2:00pm, Friday, at Moore Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK 74145. The Memorial service will be web cast live and recorded for those that cannot attend due to Covid-19 or other reasons. Go to https://www.moorefuneral.com and click on Donald's memorial site and then click on the "photos and videos" link to view. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.