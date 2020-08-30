Jerry "Dee" Moore Paige, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Dee was born on April 12, 1953, in Nowata, OK, son of Jerry Lee Paige and Lois Moore Paige. Dee loved growing up in Nowata, shagging fly balls for his dad down at the ballpark or trick-or-treating all over town. As captain and quarterback of the Nowata football team, he led the Ironmen to a Cinderella win of their first and only state championship in 1970, earning both the team and Dee a place in the Nowata Athletic Hall of Fame. Like his mother before him, he graduated Valedictorian from Nowata High School. Dee earned his BA and MS in Accounting from Oklahoma State University. He was an active leader across campus andthoroughly enjoyed his time playing and coaching intramural sports. He made many lifelong friends at OSU and served as president of the Epsilon Epsilon chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was selected to be inducted into the Sigma Nu National Alpha chapter, a prestigious honor, and continued to serve the Epsilon Epsilon Chapter for many years as an alumnus. Dee earned his CPA while working at Arthur Andersen in Tulsa. He became Controller at Red Man Pipe and Supply, and greatly enjoyed his 26 years with the company, ultimately serving as Chief Financial Officer. He retired in 2008. He deeply appreciated the Ketchum family and the entire team at Red Man. Dee fell in love and married Tulsan, Barbie Edwards at Asbury United Methodist Church on June 13, 1981. They happily raised three incredible children together, David, Kyle and Annie. In their empty nester years, Dee got the travel bug and Barb and Dee particularly enjoyed trips through Europe and the U.S., often with their mothers, extended families or dear friends in tow. Dee's love of sports was lifelong. He was an avid golfer and continued playing flag football with the "Tulsa Bombers" football team, even leading the team to a national championship. But he was an OSU Cowboy fan for life and loved nothing better than watching OSU sports. The family would often gather at their farm near Stillwater to watch replays of the game they'd just attended. A devout Christian, Dee became a disciple of Jesus Christ at age 24 and had the spiritual gift of teaching. He was a member of Asbury since 1976, where for many years he led youth Sunday school classes, taught in the Praise and Worship Community and served as a leader of Precept Upon Precept Bible studies. His quiet example and faithful teaching left a lasting impression on all those who studied with him. Dee was preceded in death by his father, Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Barbie; his mother, Lois; brother, Neal (Kathy); children, David (Cyntreva), Kyle (Natalie) and Annie (Seth); four grandsons, Levin, Corven, Trevor and Ellis Paige; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and in-laws. Dee will be deeply and profoundly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25, at 3 pm, in the main sanctuary of Asbury United Methodist Church with masks and social distancing in place. The service will also be streamed live at www.asburytulsa.org. An online guestbook is also available at www.garykelleyfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Asbury Foundation or Precept.org; or donate blood through the Oklahoma Blood Institute. www.garykelleyfunerals.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.