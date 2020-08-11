Deanna Lynn Raines Ruch died August 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She passed peacefully from this world, surrounded by her family.
Born December 30, 1959, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Deann was a lifelong Tulsan. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1978, and completed her degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Psychology from Oklahoma State University in 1982.
Like her father, Bruce Raines, Deann had a long and successful career in the Tulsa banking industry. Her career included time spent working for Bank of Oklahoma and F&M Bank, before retiring from Prosperity Bank in 2014. Although her career was important to her, Deann placed nothing above service to her family, friends, and community.
For Deann, service to her community began in grade school when she started what would be a 50-year commitment to Camp Fire Green Country. Deann was a Bluebird in second grade, earned her Wohelo--Camp Fire's highest youth award--in 1978. Deann spent most of her adult life serving in a wide variety of council leadership positions and ultimately on the Camp Fire board.
Deann and her family attended Tulsa's Community Christian Church, where she served the congregation as Secretary of Finance, Deacon, Elder, choir member, and Sunday School teacher. Deann was an active board member for the Disciples Village and Village Auxiliary. She worked tirelessly to make sure all residents felt a part of the community.
To her family and friends, Deann was easy to love because her love for others was endless and without limit or condition.
Determined to conclude her earthly work in her final days, Deann secured all necessary arrangements to ensure completion of her last project, an ambitious crochet throw that friends and family can wrap up in at the family farm and feel her hug.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend of more than 20 years, Michael Ruch; daughter, Jennifer (Cheyenne) Spencer; grandson, Connor Ruch; granddaughter, Mavis Spencer; mother, Phyllis Raines; and brothers, Michael and Kelly (Jill). Aunt Dede will forever be remembered with great affection by her niece, Sara Raines and nephews, Jesse, Zane, and Carter Raines. She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Raines.
Deann would want all to recognize her gratitude for her dear friends, Gail Banham, Roberta Montgomery, Laura Frey, and Shari Sparks who provided much comfort and support to her in her time of need and dear friendship throughout her life.
Before her death, Deann requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the servicedogproject.org, a project she supported for many years as one more opportunity to help others. Services pending.
