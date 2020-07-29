Deanna (Roth) Christ Services to honor the life of Deanna Christ will be at 10AM, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Tulsa. Family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at RiverCrest Chapel in Bixby.
Deanna Christ of Bixby, Oklahoma, was born on July 25, 1948, in Minot, ND, to Jerry and Eleanor Roth. She passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 26, 2020.
Deanna was deeply loved by her family, friends and community. She had a charming presence and a warm, loving heart that lit up the room. Most of all she was a devoted Christian who reflected Christ in her words and actions constantly. Deanna is survived by her mother, Eleanor; husband, John; 3 siblings; 6 children; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to a children's memorial fund via GoFundMe in her name.
