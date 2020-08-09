David L. Marang, 58, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, Clinton, MA, after being stricken ill at home. He leaves the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, and wife of 10 years, Erin M. (Keenan) Marang; a daughter, Heather Malroney, and her husband, Beau, of Jenks, OK; his mother, Sandra (Gilbert) Ewing, of Tulsa, OK; a brother, Darrin Marang, and his wife, Melanie, of Tulsa, OK; a step-brother, Nick Ewing, and his wife, Debbie, of Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Lily Malroney. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Manrang; and his step-father, Michael Ewing. Dave was born in Coffeyville, KS, and raised there during his early childhood, before the family relocated to Omaha, NE. He was a graduate of Central High School, Omaha, and matriculated to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, where he was training to be a Systems Engineer. It was during his junior year in 1983 that those plans were derailed by an accident which left him disabled and led to his honorable discharge from the Navy. Though in a different capacity, Dave continued to serve as a regular volunteer at the Hudson Community Food Pantry for many years until the time of his death. A true "science geek", he enjoyed all things science-related from the Big-Bang to outer space, biology, physics, and all things in-between. Funeral services with Military Honors will be privately attended. A live stream of the service will be available to those who wish to attend virtually, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm EDT/12:00 pm CDT. In lieu of flowers, the Marang family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA. To share a memory of Dave, offer condolences to his family, or to view the live stream of the service, please visit www.mcnallywatson.com.

