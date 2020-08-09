David L. Marang, 58, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, Clinton, MA, after being stricken ill at home. He leaves the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, and wife of 10 years, Erin M. (Keenan) Marang; a daughter, Heather Malroney, and her husband, Beau, of Jenks, OK; his mother, Sandra (Gilbert) Ewing, of Tulsa, OK; a brother, Darrin Marang, and his wife, Melanie, of Tulsa, OK; a step-brother, Nick Ewing, and his wife, Debbie, of Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Lily Malroney. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Manrang; and his step-father, Michael Ewing. Dave was born in Coffeyville, KS, and raised there during his early childhood, before the family relocated to Omaha, NE. He was a graduate of Central High School, Omaha, and matriculated to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, where he was training to be a Systems Engineer. It was during his junior year in 1983 that those plans were derailed by an accident which left him disabled and led to his honorable discharge from the Navy. Though in a different capacity, Dave continued to serve as a regular volunteer at the Hudson Community Food Pantry for many years until the time of his death. A true "science geek", he enjoyed all things science-related from the Big-Bang to outer space, biology, physics, and all things in-between. Funeral services with Military Honors will be privately attended. A live stream of the service will be available to those who wish to attend virtually, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm EDT/12:00 pm CDT. In lieu of flowers, the Marang family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA. To share a memory of Dave, offer condolences to his family, or to view the live stream of the service, please visit www.mcnallywatson.com.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.