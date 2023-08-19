Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Bernstein, a longtime Tulsa nonprofit director and mental health advocate, died Wednesday.

He was 92.

A graveside service was held Friday in Hillside, Illinois. Bernstein most recently had lived in the Chicago area.

Bernstein was former executive director of both the Tulsa Mental Health Association and the Community Service Council, a coordinating agency for identifying and addressing Tulsa-area social issues.

While with the former, he helped start the area’s first suicide prevention telephone hotline.

Bernstein was also a leader in Tulsa’s Jewish community. He later became executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, serving in that role for 16 years.

Among his honors, he was recipient of the Oklahoma Human Rights Award for his contributions to advancing human rights. The Community Service Council’s David Bernstein Distinguished Leadership Award was named in his honor.

“David Bernstein was an extraordinary force behind the formation and growth of the Community Service Council,” the organization said in a statement. “He was a true visionary, perceptive in identifying pressing communal needs and steering CSC’s efforts. His thought leadership gave rise to a multitude of nonprofit endeavors. David Bernstein’s profound influence endures, leaving a lasting mark on the lives of Tulsa residents.”

Bernstein grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, before moving to Tulsa in his 20s.

After several years in the business world, he earned a psychology degree from the University of Tulsa and went to work as a psychologist for Tulsa Public Schools.

It was in 1969 as executive director of the Mental Health Association that Bernstein, after attending a suicide prevention seminar in Los Angeles, had the idea for a call line.

The challenge was finding funds for the program and training volunteers to take the calls. Bernstein courted donors, he recalled later, by comparing the hotline to the fire department. It had to be available 24/7, even though only a few, if any, calls might come in.

The idea found traction and support, and soon it had a place to call home: in a Hillcrest Medical Center storage closet.

It was Bernstein himself who took the first call.

“It’s a lot of responsibility to take somebody’s life in your hands,” he recalled to the Tulsa World.

Bernstein was also a leader in substance abuse prevention. He developed audiotapes that were used in school systems across the country and by the Navy. He would also start a drug abuse prevention hotline, which he later combined with the suicide hotline, recognizing the mental health connection between the two.

He was involved in the push later that created the statewide 211 Helpline, a free phone service that provides Oklahomans access to information about health and human services.

Bernstein took over as executive director for the Jewish Federation in 1984.

He retired in 2000 but soon returned as the federation’s director of community relations, a position he held for several years.

Bernstein was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Gerry, and his two siblings.

Survivors include his four children, Lori Wittlin, Pam Schack, Jeff Bernstein and Beth Lobel; 14 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Chabad Tulsa or Zarrow Pointe.

