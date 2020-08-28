Darold Ritchie

Darold Ray Ritchie was born July 13, 1937 to James Dale and Roene (Dunham) Ritchie in Cleveland, Oklahoma. He transitioned this life to meet Jesus, August 25, 2020, at the age of 83 years, one month and 12 days. He graduated from Cleveland High School then attended Northeastern State University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in education and his Master's degree in counseling. He also served his country in the Air National Guard. On January 26, 1974 he was united in marriage to Ruby Blackwell and they raised two children, Dene' and Ryan. He loved to laugh and always had a way of making others laugh too. Darold began his career in education in Pryor and Cleveland before laying roots in Bristow. He coached football, track, and basketball before retiring as an assistant administrator. He was an All-State football coach in 1979, served as President of the Oklahoma Coaches Association 1985-86, and was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992. He had a very successful career but was also a man of faith. He was a member of the Bristow Church of God where he taught Sunday School forever and served on the board. He loved working in his community and was a member of the Lions Club, the Bristow Historical Society, and served as a city councilman for 38 years. He loved to travel, and what spare time he had, you could find him playing golf with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Ritchie of the Bristow home; one daughter, Dene' Hopkins and husband, Tom of Austin, Texas; one son, Ryan Ritchie and wife, Regina of Bristow; one sister, Pat Ritchie of Arlington Heights, Illinois; four grandchildren, Stephen Hopkins and wife, Sam of Austin, Texas, Courtney Hopkins of Melbourne, Australia, Jordyn Ritchie, and Caleb Ritchie of Bristow. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Bristow First Church of God. www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com
