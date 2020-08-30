Dan Miller Downey, a member of what has become known as the Greatest Generation, died at age 95 on August 14, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born on January 23, 1925 to Dora and Miller Downey of Tulsa, Dan was the 5th born of 10 children during Depression era Tulsa. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School, then served during WWII in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He married the Love of his Life, Martha Sue Downey, in 1949. They were together for 65 years, and raised 4 children. Dan utilized his Service experience in several jobs after the War, at Spartan Aircraft and Douglas Aircraft, before changing professions and managing one of Tulsa's highly successful Drive-In Restaurants of the late 1950's--Norman Angel's Drive-In. He continued in the food business, and finished his career as a General Manager with Canteen Food Services of Tulsa. Known for his wit and humorous outlook on life, and forever a Sports fan, Dan and his wife, Sue were always a welcoming source of fun and laughter for their Family and extended family of long-time Friends through the years. Typically active, and still working in his yard all the way through his 95th Birthday, Dan was finally felled by two strokes in early 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, in 2015; his parents, Miller and Dora; and all of his 9 Brothers and Sisters. Dan is survived by: his children, who will miss and love him forever, Daniel Michael Downey and his wife, Deborah of Newport, Rhode Island, Susan Lynn Downey of Santa Cruz, California, Catherine Ann Harris and her husband, Todd of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jeffrey Nelson Downey and his wife, Sherry of Tulsa, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Aaron Downey, Trevor Downey, Christen Matthews Greuel and Landon Matthews; his long-time personal assistants, Annie Meaders and Lisa Davydow, both of Tulsaand his little dog, Joe. A Memorial Service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Hospice of Tulsa, and St. Simeon's Senior Living Community of Tulsa. Condolences can be made at www.FloralHaven.com
