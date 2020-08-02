Colonel Joe T. Strow passed away on May 24, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. He was born August 1, 1935 in Murray, KY, to Lucien Carr Strow and Mary Jo Holland Strow. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University for two years, and the University of Illinois for one year before entering the Air Force.
In July 1958, Colonel Strow began his extensive career of serving in the United States Air Force and the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He had a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New York, was a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics, the Air Command and Staff School, and was an outstanding graduate of the Air War College in 1987.
Among his many accomplishments he was a Command Pilot with 355 combat hours and over 6000 hours of military flying time in ten different aircraft. He flew 100 combat missions over North Vietnam. Upon graduation from F-100 RTU, he was appointed Chief of Standardization and Evaluation of the 138th Tactical Fighter Group and in 1988, Colonel Strow became the Commander.
Colonel Strow's military decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 11 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Unit Citation Award, Combat Readiness Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
A man of many talents, Colonel Strow was a wood carver (water fowl), water color painter, open water (Atlantic) sailor (ketch rigged cutter) and private pilot (Mooney 20A, PT-22). He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, Antique Airplane Association, Experimental Aircraft Association and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He was a founding member of the Society of the Strategic Air Command.
Colonel Strow was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Peter Holland Strow. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan; sons, John (Paula), Jeffrey (Stacy) and their three sons, Jarrett, Justen and Jaxen, all of Tulsa; brother, Norman Kent Strow (Jean), of Ottawa, IL; sister, Dr. Nancy Strow Sheley, Long Beach, CA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 10 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Mason Chapel at Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Colonel Joe T. Strow's memory be made to Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society or any Veteran support organization. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
