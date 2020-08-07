Coach John F. Blake, Former OU and NFL Coach, left us July 23, 2020 from Dallas, TX. Funeral Saturday, 12 Noon, Friendship West Baptist Church, Dallas. Visitation Sunday, Charles Page HS Fieldhouse, 1 PM until 6 PM. Graveside Service Monday, 12 Noon, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Skiatook.

