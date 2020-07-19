Claudia Sue Underwood, 72, surrounded by loving family members constantly by her side, passed away from this life early Friday morning, July 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Claudia was born April 7, 1948 in Alva, OK, as one of 3 children to her parents, William, and Olive (Nickel) Barkley, who preceded her in death.
Claudia attended high school in Tulsa, OK,. at Edison High School. She went on to college at both OSU and OU. She started her career in healthcare, working for the same company her entire career, Hillcrest Hospital. She started as a Respiratory Therapist, then moved up to the Department Manager, before transitioning over to Human Resources, where she moved up the ranks to where she eventually retired as Regional Vice President of Human Resources for Hillcrest Healthcare System.
She met Forrest Underwood through a mutual friend 47 years ago, and they were married soon after in Tulsa, OK. They celebrated 46 years of marriage last year.
In her "spare time", Claudia enjoyed family get togethers, her pets, crafting, scrapbooking, and being creative at celebrations of the holidays and birthdays of her family. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored.
Claudia leaves behind many loving, cherished memories with her family, Forrest Underwood-Husband of Tulsa, OK; Jeff (brother) and Colleen Barkley of Colorado Springs, CO; Kitty Barkley (sister) of Sydney, Australia; John (son) and Michelle Moss, of Verdigris, OK; 5 grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and a host of friends.
Claudia's family is planning a celebration of Claudia's life, which will be held at later date due to the current situations.
Family appreciates the care and compassion the entire Grace Hospice staff gave to Claudia.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may leave words of comfort, special memories, and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.