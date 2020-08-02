One of Tulsa's original mad men, Claude passed away on July 25, 2020, just after his 83rd birthday.
Claude began his advertising career in 1960 working in sales at KVOO-TV (now KJRH-TV), the local NBC affiliate. In 1968, he started Audio Productions, producing jingles for radio and television ads. He then worked at Brothers & Company Advertising as vice president of account services. In the mid '80s he opened his own agency, Donica Advertising. His daughter, Beth, joined him in 1989 and together they created some of the region's most memorable ad campaigns. Separate from his advertising career, Claude was one of the original partners of Pants America, which opened in 1970. Before his retirement, he owned and operated Tulsa's Green Onion restaurant at 51st and Yale.
Born July 13, 1937 in Miami, Oklahoma, Claude was the son of Maymie (Pike) and Claude Donica, Sr. He played baseball while attending NEO in Miami and was a huge sports fan in general, but particularly enjoyed golf and OU football. He played rhythm guitar and was a member of Sentimental Journey, a local big band. Claude was a member of the Tulsa Rotary Club and the Tulsa Press Club. He had a great sense of humor and a special gift of repartee.
Claude is survived by his daughters, Deb Mueller of Saranac Lake, NY and Beth Donica-Sackett (Don) of Tulsa; sister, Nancy Seauve of Douvaine, France; step-sister, Sharyn Rusher; five grandchildren, Matt, Chris and Megan Mueller, Katy Bruce and Alex Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Godspeed, Dad.
