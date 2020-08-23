Charlotte Kay Wolfe passed away on August 15, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. Kay was born on May 14, 1939, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Charlotte and Kenneth Kendrick. Upon graduating from high school in Keokuk, Iowa, she attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri, where she completed a double major in Mathematics and History in only 3 1/2 years. While in Kirksville, she met her future husband, Jack Raymond Wolfe. Kay and Jack moved to Mannford, Oklahoma, where Kay taught high school math and history and Jack established his private practice in family medicine. She paused her career to raise her children but resumed teaching at Mannford High School in later years. Kay was active in the Auxiliary to the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association and volunteered at the Claremore Veterans Center. She was an avid traveler, visiting many countries and almost every state in the U.S., and she made many memories with her Red Hat Society friends. Kay was preceded in death by her mother (Charlotte Pfrimmer Kendrick), father (Kenneth Kendrick), sister (Nancy Mason Baylor), and husband (Jack Raymond Wolfe). Kay is survived by her sons, Ward of Tulsa and Matthew (Allyson) of Orinda, CA; daughter, Amanda (Marie) of Tucson, AZ; and cousin, Debbie Younggren (David) of Cherry Hills Village, CO. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 3, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. (Due to COVID, guests are asked to provide their own chairsif desired; masks are required.) Donations in her memory may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, AZ.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.