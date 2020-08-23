Charlotte Kay Wolfe passed away on August 15, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. Kay was born on May 14, 1939, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Charlotte and Kenneth Kendrick. Upon graduating from high school in Keokuk, Iowa, she attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri, where she completed a double major in Mathematics and History in only 3 1/2 years. While in Kirksville, she met her future husband, Jack Raymond Wolfe. Kay and Jack moved to Mannford, Oklahoma, where Kay taught high school math and history and Jack established his private practice in family medicine. She paused her career to raise her children but resumed teaching at Mannford High School in later years. Kay was active in the Auxiliary to the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association and volunteered at the Claremore Veterans Center. She was an avid traveler, visiting many countries and almost every state in the U.S., and she made many memories with her Red Hat Society friends. Kay was preceded in death by her mother (Charlotte Pfrimmer Kendrick), father (Kenneth Kendrick), sister (Nancy Mason Baylor), and husband (Jack Raymond Wolfe). Kay is survived by her sons, Ward of Tulsa and Matthew (Allyson) of Orinda, CA; daughter, Amanda (Marie) of Tucson, AZ; and cousin, Debbie Younggren (David) of Cherry Hills Village, CO. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 3, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. (Due to COVID, guests are asked to provide their own chairsif desired; masks are required.) Donations in her memory may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, AZ.

