Charles Stanley "Stan" Hutchings, 78, crossed over to the eternal place of love, kindness, and knowledge on July 25, 2020. Stan was born on December 21, 1941 in Delight, Arkansas to Mack and Trudie Hutchings. For over 50 years he was married to the love of his life, Carole Alexander Hutchings. Together they raised two daughters and were the proud grandparents of twins.
Stan began his career in the Air Force, where he served from 1959-1963. Afterwards, he put himself through college at the University of Central Arkansas and began work in project management. Retiring from his position at Williams as Director of International Project Management in 2012.
A man of honor and integrity, Stan loved his family and never failed to help those in need. He will always be loved and cherished.
Stan is survived by his wife, Carole; children, Joan Hutchings, Jill and Darren Rackley; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Dylan Rackley, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Bennie Estelle, of Texas; and brothers, James Hutchings and Larry Hutchings of Arkansas.
Viewing will be 12Noon-8PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
