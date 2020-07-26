Charles "Charlie" Keith Clemens, age 71, of Maud, Texas died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wadley Hospital. Mr. Clemens was born January 21, 1949 in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Lloyd Keith Clemens and Betty Jane Keiser. He was a retired building products salesman and contractor. Charlie was a loving and devoted husband to Linda, his wife of forty-five years, and an avid fan of sports, particularly the Sooners. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and especially by his little dog, Sammy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean McMahon and one brother, Clifford Clemens. He is survived by his wife, Linda Green Clemens, of Maud, Texas; son, Christopher Clemens and wife, Melissa of Maud, Texas; son,Scott Clemens of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Sally Ryan and one brother-in-law, Bill Ryan of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is planned for later Swearingenfuneral.com
