Charla L. Kitch

Charla Lu Oman Kitch passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born May 15, 1930 in Garnett, KS to Charles Lester Oman and La Verne Ayres Oman; she was their only child. They later moved to Muskogee, OK, where she grew up. They lived in Eldorado, AR, for a few years where her father owned an Oklahoma Tire and Supply Store. She was a 1952 graduate of University of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Duane Kitch, on March 15 earlier this year. They were married July 5, 1953 and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last month. They were both very active in John Knox Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church in later years. She is survived by their four children, Craig Kitch (wife Michelle), Duana McNamee (husband David), Angela King (husband Vince) and Blake Kitch (wife Michele). She also had 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be memorialized in a small family ceremony. Donations in her memory can be made to Meals on Wheels online at www.mealsonwheelstulsa.org. www.moorefuneral.com
