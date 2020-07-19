Catherine Ann Roberts, beloved sister of Elaine Barrett and Christy Price, passed away on July 16. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Roberts and daughter, Lisa Roberts. Memorial Mass pending.
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.