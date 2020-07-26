Carolyn Jo Potts Fischer, 67, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 after living with M.S. for 36 years. Carolyn was born on July 25, 1952 in Tulsa to her loving parents, Harry and Joann Potts. A lifelong Methodist, she grew up in Centenary United Methodist Church. Carolyn was a treasured graduate of the Central High School Class of 1970. She graduated from Tulsa University in 1974, where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity. Carolyn worked as a Medical Technologist in the Laboratory at St. John Hospital. She later earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration and was the Laboratory Manager at Audubon Hospital in Louisville, where she lived most of her adult life.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kate Fischer and her fiancé, Steffany Knauer; son, Paul Fischer and significant other, Rachel Hulette; sister, Marla Weigant; nieces, Emily Parker and Jocelyn Weigant; granddaughter, Zoe Yates; and Tulsa cousin, Judy Pollard Doyle. Kate and Paul deeply appreciate Carolyn's loving and loyal friends, Linda Dickey Hilsabeck of Tulsa, and Mary Lesousky and Joe Fischer of Louisville. She will be remembered for her strength and sense of humor in adversity, her warm and loyal friendships, and her steadfast commitment to her children, family and friends. Carolyn was incredibly proud of her Tulsa, OK, roots and could be found singing "OKLAHOMA" or one of many Kappa songs regularly.
A private family service was held on May 6th in Louisville with many Tulsa friends and family attending via ZOOM. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a future date. In Carolyn's memory, contributions are appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, Louisville, KY
