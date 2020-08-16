Carole June Tucker, age 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Carole was born in Oklahoma City on November 21, 1933 to Paul Douglas Davis and Laverne Gertrude Davis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Davis, Jr. Carole was married to her one true love, Arthur Eugene Tucker, June 29, 1963 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gene preceded her in death in 2008. Carole lived her life in the image of Jesus Christ, sharing her passion and love of Jesus and the scripture with all those around her. Carole was known for her generosity and kindness. She was an eternal optimist with a smile that was welcoming and contagious. Carole loved to travel and spent many wonderful years visiting exciting locations around the world with her late husband, Gene. As a young woman, Carole worked as a secretary in downtown Tulsa for several oil companies. She attended 2 years of college before receiving an honorary degree from the University of Tulsa for her philanthropy, service and commitment in 2003. Carole spent years studying the Bible and taught Sunday school for her church. She loved to share the gospel with children and to deepen her faith thru her teachings. She was a supporter of many Christian youth foundations both locally and internationally. As a beloved mother of two sons, Carole was committed to her boys' schooling, sports, activities and busy lives by shuttling them to and from in her famous wood paneled station wagon. She was known for having beautifully decorated neighborhood luncheons and could throw a party like no other. She loved to entertain and open her home to charities and friends as often as possible. Carole found joy in making others happy and sharing her Christ-filled spirit with all those she encountered. Carole Tucker will be remembered and missed by all those she encountered during her wonderful life. Her generosity, loving spirit and kindness will live on thru her sons, their wives and her five grandchildren who will cherish the time they enjoyed laughing, talking and playing with her. She was a role model and her legacy brings hope that we may all treat people in her likeness with unconditional kindness and love. Carole is survived by her sons, Dane (Lisa) and Trent (Chelsea) Tucker; five grandchildren, Harrison, Griffin, Knox, Tatum and Trace Tucker. Services to be determined. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com

