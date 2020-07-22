83, of Overland Park, KS passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in Seiling, OK on November 30, 1936 to John and Virginia (Edwards) Hammon. A private service will be held in Olathe, KS. Please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Burleson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments