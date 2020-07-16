Billie Jean Cape (B.J.) of Emerald Bay, Bullard, Texas, passed away on July 12, 2020 at home. B.J. was born in Okemah, Oklahoma, in 1931 to R.R (Bill) Cape and Iva Mae Taylor Cape. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Richard K Abrahams; by her sister, Mary Sue Tiernan; and by her brother, R. Randall Cape and his wife, Janie Cline Cape. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ron Tiernan, Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her niece and nephews: children of Mary Sue and Ron Tiernan - Brian Tiernan and wife, Becky, Tulsa; Julia Jackson-Fowler and husband, Jeff, Chesterfield, MO; Darin Tiernan and wife, Carol, The Woodlands, TX; and Tracy Tiernan, Tulsa. Other niece and nephews surviving B.J. are the children of her brother, Randall Cape Rick Cape and wife, Chris, Naples, FL; Catherine Cape, Atlanta, GA; David Cape and wife, Shirley, Austin, TX; and Michael Cape and wife, Shannon, Naples. B.J. is also survived by six great nieces, seven great nephews, one great-great niece, and one great-great nephew. B.J. lived a long and full life, and was an unassuming pioneer for academic and professional women during the 1950's and 1960's. She graduated from Bristow High School, as the oldest daughter of school teachers, and began her collegiate studies at Bristow Junior College before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, as a music major. B.J. was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was named as one of the ten outstanding sophomore women at OU, and received the Sigma Alpha Iota honorary music sorority scholarship award in 1953. After graduation, B.J moved to Oklahoma City and worked briefly for an oil and gas company before being hired by a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. B.J. attended Oklahoma City University College of Law at night, while working full time; received the Faculty Award for Scholarship during her final year, and graduated top of her class. She was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar and was employed as a Law Clerk for Stephen Chandler, Chief Judge of the United States District Court in Oklahoma City. B.J. also taught in the night law school at OCU College of Law for a brief period. In 1962, B.J. received a Ford Foundation scholarship to attend New York University School of Law, where she received a Master's degree in Comparative Law. In 1963, she received a Fulbright Scholarship and a second Ford grant, to enable her to study law at the University of Rennes, France. Upon returning to the US, she was hired as an attorney in the Contract Division of the Law Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in New York City. B.J. left the Port Authority to become Assistant Counsel and Assistant Secretary of the New York State Atomic and Space Development Authority in 1969. She re-joined the Port Authority for her last years as a practicing attorney, before retiring and moving to Princeville, HI. There she became an accomplished realtor; was active in the local community; renewed her passion for singing, including directing her church choir; and only rarely demurred when asked to foster a cat in need of a home. But in 1996, after years away from the mainland and her family, B.J. moved to Emerald Bay in Bullard, Texas. She and her husband, Richard Abrahams loved the Emerald Bay community. B.J. was a fixture in the Emerald Bay Community Church choir, and treasured the friendships that she and Richard made in the community over the years.
