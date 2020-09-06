Betty G. Young, age 80, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her joy was found in God, with family and through friends. Born in Cushing, OK, on April 22, 1940 to Ruth Pearl and Garland Long,
Betty spent her early childhood on the family farm. She grew up in Tulsa, graduating from Will Rogers High School. While always a dedicated homemaker, she worked briefly as a licensed beautician and secretary for geologist and log library. She was co-owner of an automotive business with her husband of 45 years. Betty was the classic daughter, big sister, niece, wife, mom, grandma and friend. She cared about everyone, opened her home to many and never met a stranger.
Betty's life was committed to serving the needs of others. Throughout her years, she was an active member of Sequoyah, Berean and Memorial Baptist churches. Betty created a Sunday school class for divorced singles at Berean and taught for 36 years. She was known for her energy, creativity and hospitality which was demonstrated in the choir, VBS, Falls Creek, Fall Festival, continuous fellowships and gatherings.
Anyone who met or knew Betty experienced her spunk, wit, laughter, generous heart, cooking, wisdom and conversation! She cared deeply about the details of loved ones' lives, cheered on her grandchildren and had fun playing Mexican Train Dominoes and card games. Betty looked forward to a big family reunion and it made her happy to think of everyone being together in one place.
Betty is survived by husband, Billy Young, of Tulsa; daughter, Christy Blystone and husband, Phil; grandchildren, Emma and Drew, of Tulsa; sister, Sammy Greene and husband, James; nephews, Jody and Derek; niece, Connie Doyle and their families of Grapevine, TX; stepsons, Billy Jr. and Claude; grandchildren, Christian, Katie, Lance and Matt; and extended family. She was preceded in death by twin girls at their birth; her dear mother, Ruth; biological father, Garland; and stepfathers, Lynn Combs and J.C. Cox.
Betty found her life's inspiration in the scripture: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." (Jeremiah 29:11)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children or Guideposts. A virtual service will be livestreamed on www.memorialbaptist.com Wednesday, September 16, at 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for April 2021. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
