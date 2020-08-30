Bette Mae Peevy, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away August 16, 2020, two weeks after her 91st birthday. She was born on August 3, 1929 on her family's farm in Clearwater County, Minnesota. She was the third of five high-spirited daughters of Penn and Martha Mathewson. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, William Russell "Dick" Peevy; her parents; her sisters, Maxine Gedstad, Mary Colligan, and Peggy Anderson. She is survived by her son, Bard, of Tulsa and daughter, Bette (Evans) Rector of Tulsa; grandsons, Sam (Stephanie) Peevy of Westville, Oklahoma, Russ (Heather) Peevy of Bixby, Ben (Hillary) Rector, of Nashville, Tennessee; and granddaughters, Hally (Verne) Hanssen of Park City, Utah and Lauren (Mark) Kimble of Park City, Utah; also great grandchildren, Preslee Peevy, Nicole Peevy, Hank Hanssen, Cale Peevy, Wyatt Hanssen, Chaney Mae Peevy, Crew Kimble, Colt Hanssen, Ford Kimble, Bear Hanssen, Gus Kimble, Jane Rector, Roy Rector and Bert Rector; and her sister, Jeanne Hagen of Rainier, Oregon. People will remember Bette for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, expert sewing skills, and passion for politics. Bette's life was all about her family. Her generosity and compassion for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren had no bounds. A family memorial service was held on Wednesday, August 19th, at Floral Haven in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
