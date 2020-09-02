 Skip to main content
Barbee (Barbara) Jean Tomsen
Barbee (Barbara) Jean Tomsen, 90, of Tulsa, passed away August 27, 2020, at her residence at Inverness Village. She was born September 1, 1929, in Muskogee, OK, to Robert J. and Carolyn F. Tyree. She was a longtime member of the Faith United Methodist Church and enjoyed travel, art and participating in community support organizations. Barbara was preceded in death by her two parents; brother, Robert Tyree; son, John Grayson; two sisters, Alice Cody and Carol Burris; two husbands, Delmon Grayson and Willis (Tiny) Tomsen. Barbara is survived by her son, Clayton Grayson, and granddaughter, Tara Grayson; sister, Mary Smith; and brother, Brian Tyree. Barbara is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Vicky Grayson; and stepchildren, Chris, Tina and Karla Tomsen. Both Tiny and Barbara appreciated the help they received in the last many years from April Hubbard and Amber. A Funeral Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 3:00 PM (Central) on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Floral Haven Cemetery Chapel. This service will also be live web-cast @ https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/embed_viewer/36064 . Donations May be made in her honor at The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://tunnel2towers.org/

