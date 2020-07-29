Barbara Benefiel Elder, age 88 of Tulsa, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Benefiel, Coffeyville, KS. She died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Barbara was a gifted musician and scholar. She graduated summa cum laude from Hastings College, Nebraska, and received a Master of Music degree from the University of Tulsa. Barbara was past organist of Boston Avenue UMC and First Presbyterian, Tulsa. She is survived by her husband, Fred Elder. Services are pending. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Elder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments