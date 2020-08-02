Barbara Hill Creel passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 85 at her home in Stilwell, KS, where she lived for the past 3 years with her daughter, Betsy and son-in-law, Grant.
Barbara was born December 7, 1934 to Sylvia Hill and Dr. O.L Hill in Memphis, TN. At a young age she moved to Tulsa, OK, which became her home. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and continued on to the University of Oklahoma. There, she studied English and became a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was also there that she met Don Creel, the love of her life. They were married on June 11, 1955 and were married over 60 years.
Barbara was predeceased by husband, Don of Bartlesville, OK (2017); son, Jeff of Deerfield, IL (2015); and three infant children - twins, Kenneth and Karen (1957) and Sally (1958). She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Patton and husband, Grant of Stilwell, KS; two much-loved grandchildren, Hallie Patton of Overland Park, KS and Sam Patton of Lenexa, KS; sister, Carolyn Clear of Town and Country, MO; sister-in-law, Carol Creel of Bartlesville, OK; and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
The memorial service is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Barbara's wish that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Don who died of the disease in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.