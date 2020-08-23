(2/11/30 - 8/18/20)
Barbara Johnson passed away peacefully in her bed at Parkway Place Retirement Center in Houston on August 18, 2020. She lived a long and happy life and touched many lives with her compassion, infectious joy and positivity.
Barbara grew up in Enid, OK, where her dad ran the John Deere dealership in town. She attended Oklahoma A&M College, where she met and married the love of her life, Lokey Johnson. The young couple lived in Beaver, Chickasha, and McAlester, OK before settling in Tulsa, where they lived most of their lives and were active in John Knox and Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Churches. In her later years she lived at the Tulsa Jewish Retirement Center before eventually moving to Houston.
Barbara was a friendly and happy soul, she loved children and never met a stranger. She was a consummate people person and enjoyed chatting with and helping whoever she ran into. She had a mischievous streak and enjoyed little jokes and pranks to keep life fresh. She had a deep love and compassion for others, and devoted much of her energies to volunteering to help improve the lives of others. Worries never seemed to trouble her long, and even as she aged and encountered inevitable health issues she always maintained a sunny outlook on life. In her later years, all her caregivers loved "Ms. Barbara" because she was so joyful and appreciative of all they did for her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John Harlan and Pearl Ross Harlan; brother, Bill Harlan; and her husband, Lokey. She leaves behind her younger brother and partner in crime, Tom Harlan (Ann); her loving daughter and devoted caregiver, Laurie Moore; her sons, Steve, Bill and Lee (Marta); grandchildren, Terry Vitrano, Amanda Thompson, Ross Johnson, and Adam Johnson; and four beautiful great grandchildren, Brynn, Emma, Rosie and Oliver.
Barbara lived her life full and well, and impacted those who knew and loved her greatly. Her body is gone, but her spirit lives on through the example that she set for others, showing us how to live our lives with love, joy and gratitude.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
