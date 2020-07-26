Our beloved mother, Ann Herrick Farren, was born on August 23, 1924 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Walter "Buck" Herrick and Kate (Millikan) Herrick and passed from this life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.
Ann grew up and resided in Tulsa most of her life. She graduated from Central High School and attended Principia College in Elsah, IL, for two years before transferring to the University of Tulsa, where she received a Bachelor's degree in 1946. She was Outstanding Senior at the University of Tulsa and a member of the Epsilon Gamma chapter of the Chi Omega sorority. As a member of the Community Council at TU, she was head of the Student Promotion Committee. In that role she made sure that students had plenty of school spirit with dances, bonfires, parades, and pep rallies. She did post graduate work in Economics at the University of Texas at Austin.
In 1952, she married Charles Rutherford Farren, who passed in 1998. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Dick Herrick), and aunt (Delma Dawson Tucker). She is survived by three daughters: Mary Ann Hill of Seminole, Monica Farren of Tulsa, and Kate Farren Springer of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Michelle Lynn Beets of Jenks, Riley Farren and Maggie Glover of Tulsa, Frances Springer-Kampschaefer and Aric Kampschaefer of Sunnyvale, CA, and Farren Springer of Oklahoma City. She has 3 great grandchildren: Kaden Hahn, Karis Hahn, and Kasch Hahn of Jenks.
Around the age of 10 years old in the mid-1930s, Ann and several childhood friends formed a club called the GoonyFoos. The unique name was suggested by the brother of one of the members. The friends stayed in touch over the years and had a great reunion in 2006. The reunion of the club and its members was featured in the November, 2006 issue of The Vintage, a Tulsa magazine.
A dedicated and lifelong Christian Scientist, Ann attended Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist, in Tulsa most of her life until she moved to Edmond in 2007. She then attended First Church of Christ, Scientist, Oklahoma City.
She loved spending time with family and friends, planning family gatherings, decorating, and going shopping with her daughters. She was a partner to our father in his business, The Farren Vending Company, for many years. She was a loving mother, wife, friend, and a devoted Christian Scientist in every aspect of her life. She always told us, "every day is Mother's Day for me". She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Ann's memory may be made to the Seminole Humane Society. Donations may be made online to Paypal address: wanderingpawsrescue2@yahoo.com or mailed to: Seminole Humane Society, PO Box 88, Seminole, OK 74818.
A memorial service will be held in the upcoming months. Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.