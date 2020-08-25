Alvin (Jerry) Huber Alvin (Jerry) Huber fondly known as AJ was simply the smartest man you would ever meet. He left us Sunday morning at the age of 93.
On March 27, 1927 Jerry was born in Massillon, OH, to Alvin M. Huber (who danced in Vaudeville at the age of 15) and Margaret McCafferty (Irish through and through). Alvin M. and Margaret overcame the challenges of the Great Depression setting a strong example of hard work and self-education for Jerry and his two sisters, Anita and Alvina.
In 3rd grade Jerry met Rita Waltz, the love of his life. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he came home and 'got the girl'. After the honeymoon, they drove their '37 Lincoln Zephyr to Tulsa, OK to start a new life and 67 years of marriage!
Jerry was an accomplished classical guitar player and always had a German Shepherd by his side.
Companies such as Coleman Instruments, Seismograph and Flo-Bend significantly benefited from his engineering skills and creative talents. An inventor at heart, Jerry acquired 4 patents including the first electronic caroling bells system for your Christmas tree. His patented silent alarm system sold to Radio Shack stores across the country. During his golden years, all this talent led to a successful Management Consulting career with his son, John, supporting clients across the country.
Jerry and Rita set a very high standard of success for their six children. Through their example of a strong Catholic faith, hard work and continuous education they taught that 'not only could much be achieved but much was expected'. His six children and their spouses did not let them down, each crafting a special chapter in the Book of Huber. Chapters include Annie (and Terry Malloy), Kathy (and David Detrick), Karen (and Charlie Nickel), Paul (and Cheryl O'Brien), John (and Kathy O'Bryan) and Jim (and Julie Clay).
The torch is still lit and continues through AJ and Rita's 19 grandchildren, Terry and Kristin Malloy, Sean and Mandy Malloy, Dustin and Laura Detrick, Lindsay and Bryan Winkler, Matt Nickel, Dan and Emily Nickel, Drew and Layne Nickel, Kelly Huber-Myers, Mike and Jennifer Huber, Dan and Moon Huber, Nicholas and Heather Huber, Kelsey and JP Rutherford, Patrick and Rianne Huber, Christopher Huber and Hailey, Allie, Katie, Jake and Joe Huber.
Upon this solid foundation 23 great grandchildren will soon write their own sequels to the Book of Huber including, Hannah and Ryan Malloy, Mason, Bennett and Caroline Malloy, Charlie and Rudy Detrick, Hadley, Jones and Colbie Winkler, Fiona and Charlie Nickel, Scout and Hawk Nickel, AJ and Claire Myers, Ben and Sam Huber, Lilah Huber, Vivienne and Rey Huber, and Wyatt and Lilly Rutherford.
His beloved wife, Rita; his parents, Alvin and Margaret; and his sisters, Anita and Alvina preceded Jerry in death. The family is grateful to AJ's caregivers and that he remained healthy, alert and mobile until the very last days of his life. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King. Donations may be made to the Bishop Kelley Angelo Prassa Trust. https://www.bishopkelley.org/giving/tuition-assistance-and-endowments
Interment Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
www.fitzgeraldsouthwoodchapel.com
