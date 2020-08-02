Alan L. Jackere passed away after a battle with cancer on July 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family on beautiful Brant Lake in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York. Alan was born on November 1, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hilda and Michael Jackere. He earned his BA in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and received a Juris Doctorate from the school's College of Law. Alan dedicated his 32-year legal career to the City of Tulsa, serving first as an Assistant City Attorney and becoming City Attorney until his retirement in 2007. Alan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karole Sanders Jackere; his daughter and son-in-law, Alyson and Douglas Schultz; and his two grandchildren, Adam and Alexis Schultz. He is also survived by his mother, Hilda, and his brother, Gary Jackere.
