Aimee Denise (Carter) Williams, age 44, of Broken Arrow, OK, passed into Heaven on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City, OK, with her loving husband and handsome hero, Danny holding her hand. Aimee was fortunate to be surrounded by her friends and co-workers during her own illness, and they provided her with the best skilled medical care but emotional and spiritual support, and they routinely sent status updates and support to her family.
Aimee was born December 23, 1975 in Jacksonville, NC, to Helen McKee Stopp. Aimee lived most of her life in Broken Arrow, and learned many of the most important things in life from her mom, including her unwavering loyalty, the value of laughter, a concern for all life - including animals and humans, the act of caring for people in need, and a fierce determination to achieve her dreams.
Aimee met her lifetime best friend, Daniel Alan Williams, when they were both in 8th grade, their bond was instant, and those sweethearts knew they had a bright future together. They nurtured their relationship through high school, and attended Broken Arrow High School with the class of 1994. Danny asked Aimee to be his wife and they were engaged on her 21st birthday, December 23, 1996. The next summer on July 4, 1997, they were married at St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow. Aimee was now officially a member of Danny's family, but she had been embraced as a member long before they were married by David (Danny's brother) and by her mother-in-law, Barbara, who loved her like her own daughter. The Williams family was completed when son, Gunnar Alan Williams was born on February 7, 2012.
Aimee's greatest love in life was Danny, and Gunnar was her greatest joy. Aimee loved every moment with Gunnar and treasured the fact that as he grew up that he was a strong, smart, and adventurous boy. Aimee was his voice when he was small, and dedicated countless hours, time, practice, and encouragement to help him find his own voice and conquer Apraxia.
Aimee loved to spend time with Danny and Gunnar on adventures, including going out and riding dirt bikes and four wheelers, going to the range for target practice, or spending a day fishing as a family. She made spending time with her family and friends a priority. Special mother-daughter time with Helen; a date with her husband Danny; taking Gunnar and letting him play at the park; and sitting with a good friend and talking through each other's joys and sadness. She enjoyed time spent with Barbara, as well as with her niece and nephew.
Aimee always had a thirst for learning and a strong desire to be in the medical field to help heal people. She went to great lengths to achieve her professional goals, graduating from Rogers State University in 2006 with her Associate of Science in Nursing (AAS-N), and earned her Registered Nurse (RN) credentials. In 2012 she graduated Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. In 2017 she achieved her goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner (APRN-CNP) in both Family (FNP) and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care (AGACNP-BC) from University of South Alabama. Aimee's dream in life was to serve in small, underserved communities around Oklahoma after she completed rotations in some of the bigger facilities in Tulsa. Aimee passed on before her dream could become reality, but her fervent hope was that other gifted and skilled medical practitioners would find ways to continue to serve more people in these small communities.
Aimee enjoyed a long career in nursing while being a mother, furthering her education, and caring for her own family members. Aimee was a gifted healer that knew the biology and science behind the medicine, and then applied that to a patient in front of her with grace and compassion. Aimee began as an RN in the ICU at Southcrest Hospital and then OSU Medical Center after graduation from RSU. In 2013 she began to educate a future generation in medical care instructing a Medical Assisting program at Community Care College and as a member of the Clinical Faculty in the Associate Degree of Nursing program at Rogers State University. She continued as an RN in the Emergency Room at Hillcrest in 2014 and then as a floating RN in the Tulsa Area. She completed her degree studies as with a field placement at Saint Francis Hospital in Pulmonology. After graduation she began as a Nurse Practitioner at Post Acute Medical Surgical Hospital of Tulsa. She tended to patients as a Nurse Practitioner at Warren Clinic Urgent Care on Elm in Broken Arrow, and finally as a Nurse Practitioner for the Tulsa Hospitalist Group based out of Hillcrest Medical Center. Aimee believed in support to her fellow health care workers and she was always a shoulder for her co-workers to lean on after they were on the front lines of a sad tragedy or there to help them celebrate a life saved.
Aimee had a volunteer's spirit and volunteered her Nursing skills to Arms Around BA and the Tulsa Dream Center. She spent time, support and educating other parents, families, and the community about Apraxia and Autism. She volunteered her time and her heart to Apraxia Kids so she could help other parents tackle Apraxia with their children.
Aimee was preceded in death by her adoring grandparents, Arline Elizabeth Kitchens and Joe T. ("J.T.") Kitchens; her much-loved mother-in-law, Barbara Williams; and Aunt Pat McKee.
Aimee is survived by her husband, Danny Williams; son, Gunnar; her mother, Helen McKee Stopp; brother-in-law, David Williams and his wife, Dawnelle, and their children, Katelyn and Chris. Aimee also leaves behind her Uncles, Perry McKee and Rob McKee; and her cousin, Tyler McKee. Aimee will be missed by a close tribe of great friends, co-workers, and patients who are devastated by her loss.
A memorial service to celebrate Aimee's life will be held on Saturday, July 25th, at 11 o'clock, at Hayhurst Funeral Home, 1660 South Elm Place in Broken Arrow, and the family requests you wear a mask. If you would like to wear something purple to honor Aimee, the purple princess, please feel free to do so, including purple scrubs for her fellow medical professionals. The service will observe strict social distancing including no hugging.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, or Heifer International in Aimee's name. www.hayhurstfuneralhome.com
