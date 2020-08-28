 Skip to main content
Mark Steven Davis
July 18, 1974-August 28, 1992 Mark, so many years have passed since that Friday night. Our lives were forever changed. We have so many good memories. One day through our faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ we will be together again. No more tears. No goodbyes. Love Mom, Dad, Shane, Grandma, Grandpa

