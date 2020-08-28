July 18, 1974-August 28, 1992 Mark, so many years have passed since that Friday night. Our lives were forever changed. We have so many good memories. One day through our faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ we will be together again. No more tears. No goodbyes. Love Mom, Dad, Shane, Grandma, Grandpa
Mark Steven Davis
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.