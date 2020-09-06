 Skip to main content
In Memoriam: Todd Hughes
In Memoriam: Todd Hughes

09/04/1966 - 05/24/2008

The day you left the light went out of my life forever. Your family, your boys miss you every day. I will love you for eternity. Happy Birthday, Son

