February 10, 1920 - June 25, 2020
The passing of "The Greatest Generation" continues. Long time Tulsa resident, Lela Faye Snow, passed peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Plano, TX. She was 100 years old. She lived most of her life in Tulsa, OK, beside her husband, Russell K. Snow, Sr. Upon his passing, she moved to Plano to be near her daughter.
She was born February 10, 1920 in Illinois Bend, TX, the daughter of Gerthea and Roy Banks. In her senior year of high school, Lela Faye fell in love with the man of her dreams, Russell K. Snow from Duncan, OK. Three weeks after their marriage, First Lt. Russell Snow shipped out for WWII. While Russ built airfields from St. Mere-Eglise to Strasbourg, Lela Faye joined the Civilian Corps and became the supervisor of the Field Artillery Officer's Steno Pool at Fort Sill, OK. The couple was separated for three years, three months, and three days. But Lela Faye wrote Russ a letter on almost every one of those days. Their story was published in the Tulsa World with Russ quoted as saying that "Those letters were my only contact with civilization". An old Army trunk of these back-and-forth letters remains a family treasure passed down to succeeding generations as a symbol of enduring love.
Russ returned home as the youngest commissioned officer in the European Theater of Operations (ETO), determined to use the G.I Bill to get a college education. The couple moved to Stillwater, OK, where they lived in a metal Quonset Hut while Russ earned a degree in Civil Engineering at OSU. They quickly had two children, Janice Faye Snow and Russell Keith Snow, Jr.
Once they settled in Tulsa, life was good. Russ worked 50 years with Caterpillar earthmoving equipment and the construction contractors who depended on them to build out Oklahoma's system of lakes and highways. He retired as the General Manager and Vice President of Caterpillar's Albert and Harlow Dealership in Tulsa. His hobby was raising and racing quarter horses.
Lela Faye mastered the art of homemaking and became an accomplished artist. She leaves behind a portfolio of delicate water colors worthy of any studio. But she also had hidden talents that we suspect only her family sawlike Appalachian dances, cornbread dressing, and the way she crafted designer-quality suits with bound button holes.
Just when Lela thought she was too old to be swept off her feet, along came grandchildren! At her passing she is survived by her children, Janice Snow Lohmann and Russell and Cheryl Snow; grandchildren, Jay Lohmann, William Bryce Lohmann, and Amy Anne Snow; and great-grandchildren, Coralie Whitney Snow, Laure Celine Snow, Benjamin Shepard Lohmann, Emma Grace Bailey; and her sister, Lillian McCombs, St. Louis, MO, (104 years old!). Lela Faye was preceded in death by her sister, Althea; granddaughter, Whitney Alexandra Snow and husband, Russell K. Snow, Sr.
A virtual memorial is planned, after which Lela Faye will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens beside her husband
