 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry M. Petti
0 entries

Harry M. Petti

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

8/28/1922 - 10/26/2016 It's your 98th birthday! Wish you were here! Miss you. Love, Mom, Arnold, & Cheryl

Harry M. Petti

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News