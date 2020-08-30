 Skip to main content
Dick Newman
0 entries

Dick Newman

  • 0
We celebrate the 100th birthday of Richard O. (Dick) Newman on August 30th. We, his family, miss him very much and remember his love of family, faithfulness, enthusiasm, industriousness, generosity, thoughtfulness and wisdom. Dad never met a stranger, was always ready to greet a new friend. Invariably he had a helpful word of encouragement for each of his children and grandchildren of course we did not always appreciate his insights. He and Mom loved life and spread joy wherever they went. His was a life well lived and an exemplar for others to follow.

Dick Newman

