Cpl. Jared Shoemaker

04/22/1977 - 09/04/2006
Gone for 14 years, but still very alive in our hearts and minds. We love you and miss you every day. Thank you for your willingness to serve as a Tulsa Police Officer and as a Marine.
Semper Fi Love Mom, Dad, Steve, Ben and families
