 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cpl. Jared Shoemaker
0 entries

Cpl. Jared Shoemaker

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

04/22/1977 - 09/04/2006

Gone for 14 years, but still very alive in our hearts and minds. We love you and miss you every day. Thank you for your willingness to serve as a Tulsa Police Officer and as a Marine.

Semper Fi Love Mom, Dad, Steve, Ben and families

Cpl. Jared Shoemaker

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News