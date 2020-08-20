TAHLEQUAH — Durbin Feeling, a celebrated Cherokee linguist, author and teacher hailed by the tribe as the most significant contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah, died Wednesday.
He was 74.
Services are pending.
Feeling, who was named a Cherokee National Treasure in 2011, worked for the tribe for more than 40 years, authoring a Cherokee-English dictionary and leading efforts to preserve and promote the Cherokee syllabary through new technologies.
The planned Durbin Feeling Language Center, which will house all three of the tribe’s language programs, will be named in his honor.
“Everything we are doing for language revitalization is because of Durbin,” Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.
A first-language Cherokee speaker, Feeling “was cherished by our first-language speakers and entire tribe," Hoskin said, adding Feeling was the first person chosen to sign the tribe’s Cherokee Language Speaker’s Roll.
“He was our modern-day Sequoyah,” Hoskin said, referencing the man who created a system of writing for the Cherokee language in the early 19th century.
Feeling’s dictionary remains the standard publication for Cherokee language reference, with learners and speakers referring to it constantly, said Roy Boney, manager of the tribe’s language translation team.
“Most of our translators credit him for teaching them to read and write syllabary,” he said.
Feeling was a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He was also an ordained minister.
As a Cherokee language expert, he authored or co-authored a number of books and contributed to countless research articles.
In addition to developing hundreds of Cherokee language teaching materials, he taught Cherokee, including at the University of Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa and the University of California.
Feeling “sculpted the landscape for Cherokee language revitalization work for generations to come,” said Howard Paden, executive director of the Cherokee Nation Language Department.
“He also touched the heart of every language learner he encountered.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.