Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Tulsa. Murphy, Orvilyn, 87. VP of Oil Capital Moving Services. Died Sunday, July 31st. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 4th at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Barnes, Susan, 69. Entrepreneur. Died Thursday, July 25. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Sanctuary at Asbury Church in Tulsa, OK. Stanleys Funeral Home
Tulsa. DO, Barnes, Stephen, 67. Physician, College Professor. Died Thursday, July 25. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Sanctuary at Asbury Church in Tulsa, OK. Stanleys Funeral Home
Tulsa. Ober, Archie, 89. retired teacher and Army veteran. Died Monday, August 1st. Visitation 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday at Stanleys Funeral Home and Graveside Service 11a.m., Saturday, Union Hill Cemetery Parthenon, AR. Stanleys
Tulsa. DeBolt, Nicole Rene, 30. Purchasing Specialist. Died Sunday, July 31. Viewing will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, at Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Tulsa. Brandenburg, Sheila, 62. Registered Nurse/Homemaker. Died Thursday, July 28, 2022. Viewing 10am-8pm and visitation 6pm-8pm, Saturday, August 5, 2022 at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service is 10am, Monday, August 8, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Tulsa. Ney, Peter E., 38. Customer Representative for AT&T. Died Friday, July 29. Celebration of Life 11 am., Thursday at The Assembly-Broken Arrow. Visitation 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday at Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Tulsa. Grimmer, Taylor Ashton, 40. Died Thursday, July 28 in Guatemala. Service pending. Ninde Brookside
Broken Arrow. Ripley, Jean, 94. Retired Receptionist at First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Died Monday, August 1. Visitation on Friday, August 5, 4:00-6:00 PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside Service, Saturday, August 6, 11:00 AM, Mountain Home Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR. Hayhurst
Broken Arrow,OK. Prater, Walt, 74. Quality Assurance for Spirit Aerosystems/US Army Veteran. Died Sunday, July 31, 2022. Funeral Service 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow. Herrera, Max, 82. Oklahoma National Guardsman and Auto Mechanic. Died Thursday, July 28. Viewing will be 12-8pm, Thursday, August 4 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 12pm, Friday, August 5 at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Tulsa.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
Cleveland. Smith, Donald, 81. US Navy Veteran. Died Monday, July 29. Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Thursday at Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland.
Claremore. Harden Breneman, Andrea, 46. Technical Coordinator, Bank of Oklahoma. Died Saturday, July 30. Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK
Collinsville. Swim, John Dean, 87. Carpenter and U.S. Marine Corp veteran. Died Friday, July 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and Funeral 10:00 Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. Owasso
Jenks. Oakley, Jr. , Thomas A. , 71. Retired Air Freight Supervisor & Navy Veteran . Died July 31, 2022. Visitation Wednesday 4:00pm-8:00pm Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home and Memorial Service 10:00am, Thursday Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel .
Osage. Neal II, Billy, 62. Died Sunday, July 24. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday in the Chapel of the Chapman-Black Funeral Home, 108 West Delaware, Cleveland, OK. Graveside Service will follow at the Antioch Cemetery, Stigler. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Sand Springs. Pleasant, Elizabeth Jane, 58. homemaker. Died Friday, July 29th. Memorial service 10am Thursday, August 4th Community Assembly. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa
Skiatook. Hutton, Jerry Lynn, 67. Homemaker. Died Friday, July 29. Funeral 2:00 Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Counce,TN. Wagster, Jr, Tom David, 75. Died Tuesday, July 26. Shackelford Funeral Directors
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.