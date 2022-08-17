Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes

Tulsa. Oldham, Monica Lynn, 57. Aerospace Quality Control. Died Saturday, August 13. Graveside 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn

Tulsa. Goolsby, Carolyn E., 80. Elementary Teacher. Died Saturday, July 23. Memorial Service 2pm, Saturday, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Moore’s Rosewood

Tulsa. Jackson, Richard Harold, 90. Aerospace Company Manager. Died Monday, August 15. Memorial Service 1pm, September 2, Hope Unitarian Church. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel

Tulsa. Lovell, Stephen, 71. Maintenance Worker. Died Saturday, July 23. Memorial Service, Thursday, 1:00pm at Woodlake Assembly of God. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Tulsa. Hauser, Mattie, 92. Died Sunday, August 14. Visitation, 9:00am - 5:00am, Monday Funeral, 2:00pm, Tuesday, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, both at Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory. Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory

Tulsa. Skaistis, Judy Kay, 73. Preschool Teacher. Died Sunday, August 7. Services Planned for a Later Date. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Tulsa. Manley, Larry Ray, 74. Commercial Real Estate Specialist. Died Thursday, August 11. Celebration of Life will be 2:00pm, Thursday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Rebeck, Dianna, 52. Loan Processor at Mabrey Bank. Died Sunday, August 14. Services are pending at this time. Hayhurst

Broken Arrow. Davis, Tony, 80. Retired Millwright at Ford Glass Plant. Died Monday, August 15. Visitation on Thursday, 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Service on Friday, 10:00 am, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Graveside Service following at Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst

Bixby. Taber, Junior, 90. Welder. Died August, 11. A funeral service will be held Friday, at 10:00 p.m. at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Broken Arrow. Henderson, Lois, 82. Credit Clerk with First Data. Died Thursday, August 11. Memorial service will be 1pm, Friday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel

Broken Arrow. Briggeman, Bill, 95. US Army, US Navy, WWII, and Korean War Veteran. Died Monday, August 8. Memorial service will be 2pm, Saturday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hayhurst

Georgia, formerly of Tulsa. Pendergrass, Robert Allen ‘Bob’, 76. Senior Vice President & Manager of Documentation for Bank of America.. Died Sunday, August 14th.. Funeral Service is 10am, Saturday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

Owasso. McElroy, Curtis Duane, 74. Retired State Farm Communications Specialist and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Monday, August 8.. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. was on Tuesday. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Both at Mowery Funeral Service.. Mowery

Jennings. Moore, Warren, 69. Machinist. Died Thursday, August 4. Thursday, at 12:00pm at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

Mannford. Weems, Bryan, 69. Retired United States Postal Service Clerk. Died Sunday, August 14. Graveside Service, Thursday, at 11:00am. Oak Hill Cemetery Mannford. Mannford Funeral Home

Sand Springs. Hendricks, Robin Alaine, 67 years. Retired Sheffield Steel Electrician. Died Monday, August 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service